Sneha Biswas
Jul 13 ,2022
Jin to J-Hope, inside BTS' members' goofy moments from Olympic stadium
Recently, BTS' Jin treated fans with a bunch of pictures taken outside Seoul Olympic Stadium.
Image: Instagram@jin
However, during the photography session, Jin was hilariously interrupted by his group members- RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook.
Image: Instagram@jin
Sharing the pictures, Jin wrote in the caption, “Please let me take a photo alone."
Image: Instagram@jin
In this pic, Jin is seen trying to take a picture in front of the stadium but his fellow members are trying to photobomb his pictures.
Image: Instagram@jin
BTS often indulges in hilarious shenanigans and pulls each other's legs online, entertaining the BTS army.
Image: Instagram@jin
The pictures went viral on social media and fans hilariously reacted to them.
Image: Instagram@jin
To take note, BTS members are on a break from their group activity currently.
Image: Instagram@jin
