Anjali Negi
Apr 07 ,2023
Jisoo gives glimpse into BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Jisoo shared some unseen pictures from BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour on her Instagram handle on Friday (Apr 7).
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
BLACKPINK is currently on the Asian leg of their world tour. The group recently performed in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, & Philippines.
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose posed with the banners for the camera.
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
The quartet take a ceremonial picture with the BLINKs at every stop of their tour.
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
In one of the images, BLACKPINK posed with their dance crew.
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Jisoo also shared a solo mirror selfie.
Image: @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Find Out More