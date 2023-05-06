Aalokitaa Basu
May 06 ,2023
Jisoo, Taeyeon, IU: K-pop idols ace the pantsuit trend
Twitter
Taeyeon gives a masterclass in layering as she pairs her printed floral shirt with a baby blue pant suit and a double breasted grey coat.
@Kpop_Herald/Instagram
Lisa's coat here features padded shoulders paired with dark midnight blue trousers. The pleated waist of the trousers make for an interesting silhouette overall
@acelalisam/Twitter
Rose keeps it simple in a traditional combination pairing a crisp white shirt with black pants, a matching tie and a simple coat in grey.
@thatwave_rose/Twitter
IU's take on power dressing shows her in a muted salmon pink blazer with black lapels matching her high waisted pants. The gold piping adds some subtle bling.
@choobimii/Twitter
Jennie's look features bootcut pants in white off set by a fitted salt and pepper tweed coat with a black bandeau top peaking through.
@JNK19960116/Twitter
Suzy's all-black look features a peplum coat with a structured-ruffled waist. She balances out the crisp yet elaborate silhouette with a pair of black denims.
@sujstan2/Twitter
Jisoo opts for a traditional coat set in all-black with the linked brooch adding some bling.
Twitter
Irene goes bold in this pinstriped crop-coat alternating between red, white and black. The asymmetrical hem gives the illusion of a peplum waist.
@kgirlsinsuits/Twitter
All-black laced with white makes for a striking combination. The tulle overlay adds a feminine touch to Chungha's take on power dressing.
@crowns_beagles/Twitter
Also opting for a traditional silhouette, Sunmi can be seen in a navy blue pinstriped suit. The high-hem of the pants makes for a casual yet chic look.
@archivesunmi/Twitter
Find Out More