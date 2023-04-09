Anjali Negi
Joe Alwyn adds to list of Taylor Swift's famous exes
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated from July to October in the year 2008. He broke up with her over the phone, which Taylor confirmed during her Ellen appearance.
The singer was in a relationship with Taylor Lautner in the fall of the year 2009. Later, she allegedly wrote the song Back To December about him.
Swift had a romance with the singer John Mayer from December of 2009 to February 2010. She wrote the song Dear John about him.
Taylor and Jake Gyllenhaal dated from October 2010 to January 2011. A bunch of songs on the album Red were allegedly inspired by the actor.
Taylor and Harry Styles had a thing from November 2012 to January 2013. They broke up on one vacation where Taylor was seen sitting alone on a boat.
The Lover singer met Calvin Harris at the Elle Style Awards in February of 2015. The couple broke up in May 2016 with Calvin accusing Taylor of cheating.
Taylor and Tom Hiddleston dated from May to September 2016. The couple allegedly broke up because Taylor was worried Tom wasn’t with her for the right reasons.
Swift first met Joe Alwyn at the 2017 MET gala and the couple dated for six years before breaking up in April 2023.
