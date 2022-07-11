Prachi Arya
Jul 11 ,2022
John Abraham: A look at 'Dhoom' actor's enviable bike collection
IMAGE: Instagram/johnabraham_121
John Abraham has Yamaha YZF R1 which is one hell of a beast, with its 998 cc engine. It costs around Rs. 19.24 lakhs.
IMAGE: Instagram/high_on_r1
Another bike owned by John is Aprilia RSV4 with 6-speed 1078 cc engine at its heart. It can cost more than Rs. 21 lakh in India.
IMAGE: Instagram/dutch_rsv4
John's garage is also home to the incredible Ducati Panigale V4. The 1,103 cc bike ships with a wheelie control system derived from the 1299 Superleggera.
IMAGE: Instagram/ducati_panigale_v4_r
Another highlight of John's garage is Rajputana Customs Lightfoot which is built with Royal Enfield's 350cc engine at its heart.
IMAGE: Instagram/bike_lover3040
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is the major highlight of all. John's ZX-14R model is a 2016 build with a 1441 cc engine and a price tag that's around Rs 20 lakhs.
IMAGE: Instagram/taka_zx14r
Here's another Italian superbike from John's garage, MV Agusta F3 with a 3-cylinder 800cc engine at its core.
IMAGE: Instagram/mva_f3
This 1700 cc beast from Yamaha is a prized possession of John Abraham's. The muscle bike never fails to impress anyone with its looks and performance.
IMAGE: Instagram/yamaha_vmaxfor_life
