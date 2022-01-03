John Abraham-Priya, Aishwarya-Abhishek & more celebrity couples who tested COVID-19 +ve
Image: Instagram/@priyarunchal
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in September 2020 announced on Instagram that they have tested positive for coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first to make a public announcement about having contracted COVID-19 in 2020.
Image: Instagram/@tomhanks
David Beckham and designer wife Victoria Beckham tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.
Image: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his wife Lauren Hashian, along with his daughters, four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana, have contracted the virus in September 2020.
Image: Instagram/@therock
In late June 2020, the tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic tested positive for COVID after he took part in a series of matches that were held in Serbia and Croatia.
Image: Instagram/@jelenadjokovicndf
In July 2020, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus. A week later, their daughter, Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
On January 3, 2022, Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently home quarantined.
Image: Instagram/@priyarunchal