The 2016 film Rocky Handsome which was directed by Nishikant Kamat, is an official adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. The film's story revolves around a loan officer Kabir Ahlawat played by John who sets out to take vengeance against a notorious crime syndicate after they take away an eight-year-old girl, with whom he shares a special bond IMAGE: Instagram/MBARKA737