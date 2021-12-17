John Abraham's Birthday: Dhoom, Satyameva Jayate & 7 more milestone films in his career
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' was loved by the audience for its engaging thrill, suspense and dramatic moments
Image: A Still from 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' Movie
'Dhoom,' one of the iconic Bollywood movies, depicted John Abraham as the main antagonist and developed into a cult over the years
Image: 'Dhoom' Official Poster
'Satyameva Jayate,' released in 2018, is one of the popular movies of John Abraham that became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the Year
Image: A Still from 'Satyameva Jayate' Movie
John Abraham's 'Force' and 'Force 2' received tons of praise for the actor's prolific performance as ACP Yashwardhan Singh
Image: Insagram/John Abraham Fanpage
2019 action thriller, 'Romeo Akbar Walter' featured John Abraham in the lead could not do well at the BO but the actor's performance was highly praised by the fans
Image: 'Romeo Akbar Walter' Official Poster
John Abraham's 2013 movie, 'Madras Cafe' was average at the box office but received good reviews from the audience
Image: A Still from 'Madras Cafe' Movie
'New York' movie featuring John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics
Image: A Still from 'New York' Movie
John Abraham gave a stellar performance in 'Garam Masala' and his comic avatar was loved by the fans
Image: A Still from 'Garam Masala' Movie