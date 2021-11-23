'John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker': Wrestlers with most PPV matches in WWE history
Image- wwe.com
Randy Orton became the WWE superstar with the most no. of Pay-Per-View appearances at the Survivor Series 2021. He scripted history by appearing in his 167th PPV match.
Kane follows Orton with the second highest PPV appearances, having appeared in a total of 166 PPV matches in his WWE career.
The Undertaker is third in the list of superstars with the most no. of appearances, as he has appeared in a total of 174 PPV matches.
Triple H follows The Dead Man with a total of 173 PPV appearances to his name. He is fourth in the list of superstars with most PPV matches.
John Cena stands fifth in the list of superstars in most no. of PPV appearances in WWE, courtesy of a total of 163 PPV matches against his name.
