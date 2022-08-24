Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 24 ,2022
Jon Jones, GSP to Conor McGregor: Ranking the top 10 UFC fighters of all time
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
The former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva holds the record for longest title reign. He is widely hailed as the best MMA fighter of all time.
Image: @ufc/Twitter
Former two-division champion Georges St. Pierre ruled the UFC welterweight division till 2017 and won a total of 13 UFC title fights during his career.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Jon Jones won a total of 12 title fights in his career and has a win-loss record of 26-1. He defended the light heavyweight title on 10 occasions.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely known as UFC’s best wrestler/grappler. He vacated his UFC lightweight title with an undefeated 29-0 record.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Daniel Cormier is a former 2-division champion, having won the titles in the light heavyweight & heavyweight divisions. He ended his career with a 22-3 record.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Stipe Miocic (20-4) is widely hailed as an MMA GOAT, who made three consecutive defense of the UFC heavyweight title.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Fedor Emelianenko is a former UFC superstar who has a win-loss record of 40-6.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Conor McGregor memorably brought UFC to the center of world’s attention with his personality. He became the first double champion in UFC history.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
Amanda Nunes has a record of 21-5 and is a two-division champion. Her six-year title reign was stopped by Jullianna Pena in 2022, before she won the title back.
Image: @ufc/Twitter
Max Holloway defeated Jose Aldo twice, Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Charles Oliveira and Frankie Edgar in UFC. He has record of 23-6.
Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter
