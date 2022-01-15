Jr NTR to Vijay Deverakonda, inside Makar Sankranti celebrations of south stars
Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati
Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej make dosa for the family as they celebrate Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
Naga Chaitanya treated fans with the release of his new film Bangarraju on Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@akkineni.nagachaitanya
South superstar Mahesh Babu wished fans a Happy Makar Sankranti on the occasion. He asked people to stay safe.
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
RRR star Jr NTR wished his fans a Happy Makar Sankranti on his official Twitter handle.
Image: Instagram/@jrntr
Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and wished his fans and followers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
On Makar Sankranti, Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of pictures with the family in which all of them are dressed in traditional attires.
Image: Instagram/@Vijay Deverakonda
Rana Daggubati greeted fans with the new poster of Bheemla Nayak, also starring Pawan Kalyan, on Makar Sankranti.
Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati