'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Kiara Advani, Varun & others step out in casuals for films' promotions
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
For the recent promotional tour of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara opted to go causal as she wore a white tank top with beige pants while accesorising it with black sunglasses.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Apart from Kiara,, other star cast including Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were also present for the pormotional activty of the upcoming film.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Both Varun and Kiara who will be seen playing on screen couple, posed for the paparazzi at the event.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Veteran star Anil Kapoor looked a heart throb as he wore a long kurta with matching pants and sneakers that just left his fans in awe.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Varun looked handsome in white t-shirt that he paired with black denims and blue jacket while posing for the shutterbugs.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani can be seen posing with an umbrella as she makes her way to the paparazzi despite heavy rains.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla