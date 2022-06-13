'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Kiara-Varun & Co. dazzle in stylish outfits for film's promotion
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' stars Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were spotted promoting their film on the reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.
Kiara looks gorgeous in an ivory saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse. Not to miss her beautiful statement earrings.
Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted acing traditional outfits as they posed for the paparazzi.
The duo also shed smiles with the media, as they made the classic 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' pose.
Anil Kapoor looked handsome in an all-black traditional attire paired with a jacket. He also sported matching sunnies to beat the heat.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also received a sweet surprise from one of his fans as they gifted the actor a portrait of him and his wife Natasha Dalal.
