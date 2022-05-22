May 22 ,2022
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor at trailer launch
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and attended the trailer launch in style.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
They were joined by their co-stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming film that will release on June 24, 2022.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Neetu arrived in a bright pink ethnic outfit, with elegant silver embroidery on it as she smiled for the camera.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor on the other hand went for an all-yellow look and looked dapper in his outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan donned a navy blue and gold kurta and was twinning with his co-star Manish Paul at the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer launch.
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue and pink lehenga, which she paired with gorgeous and minimalistic accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The entire 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' team indulged in some goofy moments at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film.
Image: Varinder Chawla
