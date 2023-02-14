Anjali Negi
Feb 14 ,2023
Juhi Chawla shares photos from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's mehendi ceremony
Juhi Chawla shared pictures of herself from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's mehendi ceremony on Tuesday (February 14).
The actress posted multiple images donning a pale pink suit on her Instagram handle.
For her hairstyle, Juhi kept it simple by keeping her hair loose in wavy curls.
The 'Ishq' actress completed her look with statement earrings and a bindi on her forehead.
Juhi has been sharing her different looks from the Sid-Kiara wedding on social media. She wore a maroon sharara set for the official ceremony.
