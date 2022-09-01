Swati Singh
Sep 01 ,2022
Jungkook's birthday: Here's looking at BTS member's unique fashion statements
Image: Twitter/@jjksmixtape
Giving major styling goals, BTS member Jungkook rocked a plain Balenciaga t-shirt with a checked shacket, blue denim and black boots.
Image: Twitter/@BusanBimbos
Amping up the style game, here Jungkook paired a cool denim jacket with a ripped wide-leg jeans.
Image: Twitter/@jjksmixtape
The tie-dye pants paired with an oversized white-coloured sweatshirt looks perfect on the birthday boy.
Image: Twitter/@jjksmixtape
During BTS’ time in Las Vegas for the PERMISSION TO DANCE: ON STAGE series, Jungkook rocked this double denim look.
Image: Twitter/@jknoseeater
Jungkook is undeniably a huge fan of checks. Here, the 25-year-old singer donned a black t-shirt teamed up with a blue & black-checked co-ord set.
Image: Twitter/@BusanBimbos
For one of his stage performances, the young star opted for a black cropped jacket, thereby setting a new trend.
Image: Twitter/@lajibolalapjmn
Jungkook's casual black shirt tucked well with cargo pants is a comfortable yet upgraded look.
Image: Twitter/@BusanBimbos
Setting major winter fashion goals, Jungkook paired a long overcoat with a grey t-shirt and black pants. He completed the look with black boots.
Image: Twitter/@BusanBimbos
Jungkook knows how to slay a colour-block trend. Here, the star paired a checked sweater with dark-coloured pants, a blue high neck and a rusty brown overcoat.
Image: Twitter/@jkkbunny_091
