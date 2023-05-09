Hardika Gupta
May 09 ,2023
Just Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff being Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to feature in their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The film will hit theatres on Eid 2024.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Recently, the actors were snapped at Mumbai airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Seemingly, the filming of the film has wrapped up.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The sported casual outfits and hugged each other before sitting in their respective cars.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More