Hardika Gupta
Apr 09 ,2023
Just Kajol being 'Timeless Style Icon'
@kajol/Instagram
Kajol recently shared her photos on social media.
@kajol/Instagram
In the photos, the Dilwale actress wore a wine-coloured off-shoulder gown featuring a deep neckline.
@kajol/Instagram
Kajol accessorised her look with diamonds ear studs and rings.
@kajol/Instagram
The Salaam Venky star went for a glossy makeup look. For her hairdo, she opted for a high bun.
@kajol/Instagram
She captioned the photo, "When you get the Timeless Style Icon- Female Award and you can’t smile because your hair is too tight!!! ."
@kajol/Instagram
Find Out More