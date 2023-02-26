Jyothi Jha
Feb 26 ,2023
Just Sonam Kapoor being her stylish self
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor recently made heads turn at an event in Mumbai.
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
The Neerja actress looked stunning in an off-white flared kurta-sharara set paired with a black and white chikankari jacket.
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
The custom-made ensemble was by Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor completed her look with statement oxidized silver jewellery.
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
The new mom opted for a sleek bun and cat-eye make-up look.
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Find Out More