Swati Singh
Aug 09 ,2022
Justin Bieber Talks About Racism; Amber Heard Spotted With Friend: H'wood Recap, Aug 9
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Amber Heard Spotted Dining With Friend Who Was Barred From Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Image: @sykesandreea/Twitter/AP
'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' All Set For 2024 Release As 'Smurfs' Musical Gets Postponed
Image: @sonicmovie/Instagram
'Lord Of The Rings’ Helmer Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis To Forget Trilogy; Know Why
Image: Instagram/ @middleearth_universe/ AP
Justin Bieber Talks About Racism During His Norway Concert; 'In This World, There's...'
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘upset’ With Ex Kanye’s Reaction To Her Split With Pete
Image: AP
MTV VMA 2022: Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award & Mark 1st Performance Post-2018
Image: @nickiminaj/Instagram
