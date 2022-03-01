Justin Bieber's Birthday: Inside 'Baby' singer's adorable moments with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrity couples who leave fans gushing over their loved-up pictures on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
The duo looks stunning in these all-black outfits. While Justin keeps it comfy in an oversized jacket with loose lowers, Hailey looks gorgeous in this body-hugging velvet attire.
Justin and Hailey can be seen packing in some PDA as the former plants a kiss on the model's cheek.
Hailey and Justin are all smiles are they relish wines together. Hailey looks adorable in a bucket hat, while Justin can be seen flaunting his tattoos.
The 'Baby' singer and the model shed major couple goals in this stunning candid picture. The sea and the sunset make for the perfect backdrop.
Not to forget the couple's amazing fashion sense as they head out for a stroll.
For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got engaged in 2018, following a series of on and off dating rumours. They tied the knot a few months later.
