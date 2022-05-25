Justin Bieber's uber-cool, comfy outifts to take inspiration from
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
Pop icon Justin Bieber has always set trends with his quirky casual looks. The 'Baby' hitmaker looks dapper as he steps out in a striped blue and white hoodie with distressed jeans.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
Justin is often spotted wearing pink, and this comfy co-ord set is all things stylish. He opted for white sneakers alongside it.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
One can never go wrong with a classic white t-shirt and denim combo and Justin's look is proof. He amped up his outfit with a beige hat.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
Justin sports a 'Drew House' t-shirt as he steps out with his wife Hailey and their furry pooch. Not to miss the singer's striking pink cap.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
Justin chose to dress up in neutral shades for one of his outings and amped up his look with chunky white sneakers and a pink beanie.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber
While the singer kept it basic with a plain shirt and shorts, his blue furry slides accentuated the look perfectly.
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber