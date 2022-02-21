'Kahaani' to 'Andhadhun'; Indian psychological thrillers to give you goosebumps
Image: Instagram/ @andhadhunfilm/ @kahaani2
'Kahaani': The movie entails the gripping story of how a pregnant woman, sets on a mission to find her missing husband. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial was very well received by audiences and critics.
Image: Instagram/ @films.feels
'Breathe: Into the Shadows': The plot of the series follows the life of a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who kidnaps her own daughter and demands to kill a man in order to set the girl free.
Image: Instagram/ @breatheamazon
'Badla': Released in 2019, the mystery thriller revolves around an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, who keeps insisting that she is wrongfully framed for committing a crime.
Image: Instagram/ @movie_shoutoutz
'Drishyam': The film portrays a plot where Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) cooks up a story to save his daughter, who accidentally killed her blackmailer and the son of a local IG policewoman.
Image: Instagram/ @angrryeagle
'Wazir': The film is a crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting cast.
Image: Instagram/ @aniltetik_ir
'Raat Akeli Hai': Helmed by Honey Trehan, the crime drama thriller follows the story of a small-town cop, Inspector Jatil Yadav (played by Nawazuddin) who is charged to investigate the death of an old family member.
Image: Instagram/ @cine_speaks
'Andhadhun': The film's plot revolved around a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired to work on his composition. During his quest, he gets into multiple troubles as he witnesses the murder of a former actor.
Image: Instagram/ @taranadarsh