Nitish Vashishtha

Jun 25 ,2023

Kajal Aggarwal shows off 'sheer elegance'
Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently took to social media and shared her new look. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Kajal wore a detailed yellow-golden saree. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Her drape featured patterns etched onto its thin, seemingly silky drape. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
The contrasting white glistened with the overall yellow-gold theme of her outfit, which enhanced her look. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
She ornamented herself with golden bangles and earrings. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal has previously worn ethnic outfits before. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
Previously, the actress wore an embellished golden-white suit. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
She also wore an ivory lehenga with intricate detailing. Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
