Kajal Aggarwal to Soha Ali Khan, here's how B-town celebs looked on their baby shower
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi/@nehadhupia
Kajal Aggarwal went for a traditional look on her baby shower. The actor wore a red coloured saree and looked nothing but beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Neha Dhupia donned a satin purple dress on the occasion of her second baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia
Esha Deol opted for a pink shimmery look for her baby shower. The actor accessorised her look with silver hoops.
Image: Instagram/@imeshadeol
Soha Ali Khan also wore a pink coloured cotton dress on her baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataufi
Aditya Narayan's actor wife Shweta Agarwal wore a beautiful white coloured off-shoulder dress on her baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanjhaofficial
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a green and golden coloured traditional attire on her baby shower.
Image: Twitter/@FashionWhub6