Aug 04 ,2023
Kajal Aggarwal to Sonam Kapoor: Celebs carry unique bags
Kajal Aggarwal shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday. The actress donned a Manish Malhotra silver sparkled bag.
Priyanka Chopra's tan handbag grabbed attention for its lopsided shape.
Kiara Advani styled her outfit with a tiny black bag.
Ananya Panday's bucket bag elevated her pink ensemble.
Alia Bhatt's clear bag shined at Gucci fashion event in Seoul, South Korea.
Isha Ambani paired a 'Chanel doll' clutch bag with her MET Gala ensemble,
Sonam Kapoor's carried a canary yellow pumpkin bag from Louis Vuitton
