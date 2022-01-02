Kajal Aggarwal's glamorous outfits to add to your shopping list
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently donned a gorgeous green sequin, thigh slit outfit and the fashion police were stunned seeing her styling sense
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
In this light brownish colour outfit Kajal is looking absolutely stunning
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
The Singham actress very well knows how to carry a perfect indo-western look and in this red saree kajal is looking extremely beatiful
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
Dressed in a purple-black metallic outfit Kajal is taking the fashion game to the next level
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
In this pink blazer look she is looking elegant and classy
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
She looks ravishingly gorgeous in this vintage saree
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal Aggarwal is giving some major boss lady vibes in this green metallic blazer outfit
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal is slaying in this yellow attire paired with a long overcoat
Image:instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial