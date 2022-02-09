Kajal Aggarwal's jewellery that took her style-quotient up a notch
Kajal Aggarwal stole the show with her ethnic statement bracelet, ring and earrings, which she wore with a simple pink outfit.
She also often keeps her look simple and opted for an elegant pair of gold earrings and matching rings.
She stepped out of the box with her gold abstract earrings and ring, which stood out in her bright orange outfit.
The 'Singham' actor often takes the traditional route and wore a pair of stunning jhumkas on a pastel Salwar.
She stood out with her pearl choker, which she wore on a colourful saree with a ring, whose red stone stole the show.
Kajal Aggarwal wore a simple floral dress, which she took to the next level with a pair of unique gold hoops.
