Anjali Choudhury

Jun 14 ,2023

Kajol aces summer fashion in co-ord set
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol made a stunning appearance at the promotions of her upcoming OTT debut The Trial. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress wore a dual tone printed co-ord set featuring a kaftan crop top and flared pants. Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol's co-ord set also featured scalloped waist with mirror work and intricate details. Image: Varinder Chawla
She accessorised with minimal jewellery and completed her look by keeping her tresses open. Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol posed for the cameras with Jisshu Sengupta and Suparn Verma. Image: Varinder Chawla
