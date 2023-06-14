Anjali Choudhury
Jun 14 ,2023
Kajol aces summer fashion in co-ord set
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol made a stunning appearance at the promotions of her upcoming OTT debut The Trial.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress wore a dual tone printed co-ord set featuring a kaftan crop top and flared pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol's co-ord set also featured scalloped waist with mirror work and intricate details.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She accessorised with minimal jewellery and completed her look by keeping her tresses open.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol posed for the cameras with Jisshu Sengupta and Suparn Verma.
Image: Varinder Chawla
