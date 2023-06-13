Anjali Choudhury
Kajol exudes boss lady vibes in red wrap dress
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol, who is all set to make her OTT debut with The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, attended the trailer launch event today.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol looked stunning in a knotted red wrap dress at the event and addressed the audience in attendance.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The Dilwale actress complemented her look with a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kajol opted for sparkling heels to complete her look and accessorised with minimal jewellery.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress was joined by her husband Ajay Devgn at the event and looked dapper in his casual outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
