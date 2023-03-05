Anjali Negi
Mar 05 ,2023
Kajol feels beautiful in red and black saree
Image: @kajol/Instagram
Kajol shared a set of pictures on her Instagram on Sunday (March 5) donning a red and black saree.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
She paired it with a black blackless blouse.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
The actress struck multiple poses for the camera.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
To complete her look, Kajol accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
Kajol occasionally dresses up in traditional attires. Earlier, she posted a couple of pictures of herself in a green suit.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
