Anjali Negi
May 04 ,2023
Kajol is serene in white
Image: Kajol/Instagram
Kajol shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 4).
Image: Kajol/Instagram
The actress donned an all-white ensemble and also shared rules of wearing the said colour in the caption of the post.
Image: Kajol/Instagram
Kajol's outfit featured a loose white shirt and matching pants.
Image: Kajol/Instagram
Keeping it simple, Kajol opted for minimal makeup with no accessories.
Image: Kajol/Instagram
Earlier, she shared a picture of herself in a black pantsuit.
Image: Kajol/Instagram
