Shreya Pandey
Apr 02 ,2023
Kajol, Nysa make a stylish mother-daughter duo
Varinder Chawla
Kajol and Nysa Devgan make for a stunning mother-daughter duo on the NMACC pink carpet.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol and Nysa twin in white as they attend the NMACC gala together.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol wore a white gown to the event while Nysa opted for an indo-western look.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol and her daughter Nysa were greeted by Rekha at the event.
Varinder Chawla
Nysa Devgan greets Rekha as Kajol accompanies her to the NMACC event.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol and Nysa attended the Day 2 of the NMACC gala. The mother-daughter duo smiled ear to ear as they posed together.
Varinder Chawla
