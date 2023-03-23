Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 23 ,2023
Kajol turns 'bumble bee'
kajol/Instagram
Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself posing in a black jumpsuit with yellow ruffles.
kajol/Instagram
The inspiration for her look was a bumble bee, as her caption revealed.
kajol/Instagram
Kajol's caption read, "Did you know that the bumble bee flying is against all the laws of physics? It flies because it believes it can. Be the bumble bee".
kajol/Instagram
The actress kept the rest of her look simple with soft pink makeup and wavy hair.
kajol/Instagram
Kajol also added a black and white variation of her pictures, making the look timeless.
kajol/Instagram
