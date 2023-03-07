Anjali Negi
Mar 07 ,2023
Kajol wishes fans Holi in style
Image: @kajol/Instagram
Kajol extended Holi wishes to her fans through an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 7).
Image: @kajol/Instagram
She donned an ivory white organza saree in the shared pictures.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
Kajol teamed her outfit with statement earrings, a ring on her finger and ivory white sandals.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
The actress opted for a half ponytail hairstyle and wore a bindi on her forehead.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
Kajol occasionally dresses up in beautiful sarees. Earlier, she posted a few pictures of herself in a red and black saree.
Image: @kajol/Instagram
