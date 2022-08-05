Prachi Arya
Aug 05 ,2022
Kajol's birthday: Inside actor's heart-touching moments with family
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
Kajol who is known for her bubbly nature is seen posing with her mother-in-law Veena Devgn.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
This picture is from the Durga Puja celebrations last year where the actor is posing with cousin Ayan Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanishaa, and other family members.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
This is an adorable click where a young Kajol can be seen posing with her late father Shomu Mukherjee.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
Apart from being a great star, Kajol is also a family oriented person and a doting mother-wife and this picture is a proof of the same.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
This is one of her beautiful pictures from the family album where she can be seen posing with her late-father-in-law Veeru Devgn at an award show.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
Kajol's love for her family gets reflected in this picture where she cn be seen celebrating sister Tanishaa's birthday.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
This picture is from one of the golden moments that Kajol spent with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa as they give a peck on the legendary star's cheeks.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
