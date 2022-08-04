Aditi Rathi
Aug 04 ,2022
Kajol's birthday: the Bollywood diva's adorable moments with her family
Image: Instagram/@kajol
Kajol is often seen spending time and celebrating with her close family members.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
She never fails to treat her fans with some goofy pictures of her and her mom.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
The actor often spends time with her children, Nysa and Yug, and showers love on her baby sister Tanisha.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
The actor always makes sure to drop adorable family pictures on Instagram and send best wishes to her fans.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
She seemingly shares a special bond with her daughter Nysa Devgn.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been together for over two decades and never fail to give away major couple goals.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
She often take a ride back to the memory lane and share cute throwback pictures.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
