Kalki Koechlin's B'day: Pictures that prove 'Gully Boy' actor is a proud mother
Kalki Koechlin is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Currently, the Ek Thi Daayan actress is embracing motherhood. Posting this adorable picture Kalki captioned it as "they're such angels when they're asleep"
In the picture, Kalki is seen singing a Bengali tune lullaby for her baby girl 'Sappho'
Kalki shared this picture with her fans on the occasion of mother's day as a tribute to all the brave mother's out there.
This picture was posted long back and in the post, Kalki expressed how the past few weeks have really been difficult for her, but still the actor refers to this period of motherhood as a 'bliss'
Kalki treated her fans with this adorable picture of her favourite munchkin Sappho
Kalki and her cute little daughter looked very adorable in this picture and it is giving some fresh summery vibes.
Kalki often takes her daughter with her for shoots and this picture is from one of her shoot in London.
