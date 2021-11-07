Kamal Haasan's birthday: 10 milestones that make him 'Ulaganayagan'
Image: Instagram/@iKamalHaasan
Kamal Haasan started his career as a child actor & won the Rashtrapati Award for 'Kalathur Kannamma' at age 6.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
He was honoured with the Kalaimamani in 1984, Tamil Nadu's highest civilian honour and won 8 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
He has won 4 National Awards, 3 Best Actor honours for 'Moondram Pirai', 'Nayakan' and 'Indian'. He won for producing 'Thevar Magan' too.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
Haasan had films like 'Saagar', 'Swathi Muthyam', 'Nayakan' 'Thevar Magan' and 'Hey Ram' submitted as India's official entry to Oscars.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
Kamal Haasan was felicitated by the Indian government, first with Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
Queen Elizabeth had graced the launch ceremony of 'Marudhanayagam', a film he was planning in 1997, before it got shelved.
Image: Facebook/@iKamalHaasan
Kamal Haasan has been awarded honorary doctorates by Sathyabama Deemed University in 2005 and Centurion University in 2019.
Image: Instagram/@iKamalHaasan
In 2014, he was appointed as India's official delegate to Cannes film festival for the 67th edition of the film festival.
Image: Instagram/@iKamalHaasan
The French government honoured him with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2016.
Image: Instagram/@iKamalHaasan
Kamal Haasan completed 60 years as an actor in November 2019 and the milestone was celebrated with grand events.
Image: Instagram/@iKamalHaasan