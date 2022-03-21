'Kane, Big Show, Triple H': WWE Wrestlers with most losses in history
Image: WWE
Kane debuted in the WWE in the late 90s and has lost 1215 out of the 2807 matches despite being a 'monster' in the ring.
Image: WWE
Despite being a long-reigning WWE superstar, The Miz has suffered a lot of losses (1182 occasions) in his career.
Image: WWE
The Brooklyn Brawler Steve Lombardi was a popular jobber for WWE in the 80s with almost 1169 Losses to his name.
Image: WWE
Dolph Ziggler hasn't been able to hit the heights expected of him as he has recorded more than 1071 losses in his WWE career.
Image: WWE
Randy Orton is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the WWE. But he has also suffered more than 1000 losses in the ring.
Image: WWE
Big Show won numerous championships in his WWE career but was frequently used to put other wrestlers over by the management.
Image: WWE
There are talks of him returning to the WWE from AEW but Cody Rhodes was a popular enhancement talent for WWE. He has around 883 Losses to his name.
Image: WWE
Jack Swagger is next on the list with 838 Losses and is closely followed by 14-time WWE champion Triple H with 835 losses.
Image: WWE