Sneha Biswas
Jul 15 ,2022
Kangana in 'Emergency' to Hrithik in 'Dhoom 2', actors who stunned fans in disguised roles
Kangana Ranaut stunned all her fans as Indira Gandhi after the release of 'Emergency' teaser.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
Hrithik Roshan was seen experimenting with various looks in 'Dhoom 2' which also starred Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and others.
Image: Twitter@Bittoo_Sharma_
Actor Rani Mukerji managed to impress her fans in 'Dil Bole Hadippa' by essaying the role of Veer Pratap Singh.
Image: Instagram@__shahidkapoor.empire__
Amitabh Bachchan had to go through five hours of makeup and prosthetics every day for Balki's 2009 blockbuster film 'Paa.'
Image: Instagram@onlyindian22
In 'Chachi 420' Kamal Haasan disguised as a woman and played the role with perfection.
Image: Instagram@punjabiworldcinema
Rajkummar Rao perfectly aced the role of a 324-year-old man in 'Raabta'.
Image: Instagram@raabtaofficial
Akshay Kumar managed to impress his fans as Pakshi Rajan in '2.0'
Image: Instagram@robot_2.0_movie_
