Aditi Rathi
Sep 09 ,2022
Kangana meets President Droupadi Murmu, Akshay Kumar hint at 'Hera Pheri 3': B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@kangana/Twitter/@SunielVShetty
Kangana Ranaut recently met with President of India Droupadi Murmu and received praise for her work from the latter.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Mira Rajput penned a sweet note for her actor husband Shahid Kapoor to thank him for making her 28th birthday memorable.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Akshay Kumar hinted at 'Hera Pheri 3' as he asked his co-star Suniel Shetty to do some more "Hera Pheri."
Image: Twitter/@SunielVShetty
Bollywood celebrities paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II after the latter passed away in Scotland.
Image: AP
Vivek Agnihotri paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest social media post and recalled the time they spent together.
Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri
As Akshay Kumar celebrated his 55th birthday, he penned a thank you note to his fans for their love.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Find Out More