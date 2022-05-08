Kangana Ranaut: A guide to the 'Lock Upp' host's glammed-up looks
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut stunned in a white coloured shimmery strapless dress with a beautiful jacket during the finale of 'Lock Upp.'
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The actor turned heads in a halter neck, cut out red latex dress. She completed her look with some accessories and tied her hair in a bun.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut wore a blue coloured beautiful saree and surely won hearts with her elegant yet classy look.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
She also stunned everyone with a bold look in which she wore a shimmery multi-coloured top and black bottoms.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a white strapless jumpsuit during a weekend episode of 'Lock Upp.'
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana surely gave away some Boss Lady vibes in a purple dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Her green-coloured three-piece pantsuit was pure goals. She completed her look by tieing her hair in a bun.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut