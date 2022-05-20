Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and more amp up the heat at 'Dhaakad' premiere
Kangana Ranaut turned heads as she graced the red carpet of 'Dhaakad' premiere in a sheer black dress with white florals.
Arjun Rampal kept it extremely simple but looked his dapper best in a white shirt and black blazer.
Divya Dutta opted for an olive green coloured shimmery dress for the premiere. She completed her look with some accessories and tied her hair in a bun.
Aakanksha Singh also walked the premiere's red carpet in a sleeveless green coloured cutout gown.
Avneet Kaus also attended the premiere and surely turned heads in a beautiful white outfit.
Arjun Rampal also turned heads on the red carpet with his partner Gabriella Demetriades.
