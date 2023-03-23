Anjali Choudhury
Mar 23 ,2023
Kangana Ranaut birthday: 5 upcoming movies of actress
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut will share screen with Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi 2.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. She is also directing the film.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Sita in the film Sita: The Incarnation.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana will be playing the character of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming film Tejas.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana will play the role of Bengali actress Noti Binodini in the biographical drama movie of the same name.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Find Out More