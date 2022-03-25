Kangana Ranaut: Checkout actor's stylish looks in Jamdaani saree at Lakme Fashion Week
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut grabbed eyeballs at Laksme Fashion Week as she became the showstopper for showstopper for Khadi India by Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Unlike other stars, Kangana Ranaut who is vocal for local, supported Indian weaves and textiles as she walked the ramp in white jamdani saree, paired with a white jacket.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut accesorised her look with a green pendant and long chain along with matching earrings. She kept her hairdo simple tied into a bun along with minimal makeup.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
The Khadi India show brought together between five labels - MOSSI Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka – each bringing their signature styles to life through Indian weaves.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Kangana Ranaut walked the runway for Mossi Traore and leading Indian designers Abhishek Gupta Benares presenting a Khadi curation and has become one of the few stars who opts for khadi at the runway.
IMAGE: Instagram/lakmefashionwk