Anjali Negi
Mar 22 ,2023
Kangana Ranaut in ethnic attires
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday (March 22). To commemorate the occasion, here's a glance at her some of the best ethnic ensembles.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana stunned in a baby blue saree.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
One of her other look in a similar shade of blue, which she paired with a statement necklace.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
The Dhakkad actress donned a green suit with her signature curly hair.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Here she is seen in a purple lehenga with a number of various accessories completing her look.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana wore a light purple lehenga in this shared image.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
The white outfit had a plunging neckline, which Kangana teamed with a choker.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
The 36-years-old actress opted for a cream coloured saree for one of her outing.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
Kangana posed in a vibrant red and yellow suit in this picture.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
The green lehenga had a matching dupatta to go with the outfit.
Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram
