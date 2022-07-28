Aditi Rathi
Kangana Ranaut, Kartik, Kriti & more, here's how tinsel town celebs turned heads in city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful as ever in a floral suit during her latest outing in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor stunned in yet another yellow co-ord set which she paired with black shades and matching bellies.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a black saree as she attended a book launch event in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
After wrapping another schedule of 'Shehzada,' Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon arrived in the city in comfy outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi celebrated her birthday with her industry fans and oped for a black jumpsuit look. She accessorised it with some heavy jewellery.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Saqib Saleem went for a rather trendy look for his sibling Huma Qureshi's birthday bash. The actor arrived in a pink and blue printed shirt and shorts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sonakshi Sinha looked all glammed-up in a shimmery black outfit at the party.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet looked all cute in a printed top and flared jeans during one of her outings in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
