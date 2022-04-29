Kangana Ranaut makes 'Dhaakad' entry in helicopter at film's trailer launch
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
On Friday, April 29, the makers of 'Dhaakad' hosted a grand launch event to release the trailer of the film.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut, the lead actor of the film, opted for a stunning body-hugging dress featuring a cut-out detailing to attend the trailer launch event.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The 'Dhaakad' star opted for smokey eyes and highlighted cheeks to round-off her makeup.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Meanwhile, hair pulled back in a sleek bun completed her stylish look.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut