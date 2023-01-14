Kritika Bansal
Jan 14 ,2023
Kangana Ranaut shares mesmerising photos of her snow-covered Manali house
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, shared mesmerising photos of her snow-covered home in Manali.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The actress shared the first picture on her Instagram story with the caption: "Aaj subah ghar ke kuch photos."
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
"Yaha sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega," she wrote with another image.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Another photo shows a skiing slope, on which Kangana wrote, “Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat, definitely missing seasonal skiing."
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The ‘Thalaivii’ actress shared a few more glimpses of her snow-capped house, with a beautiful backdrop of Manali.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana's mansion sprawls over 7600 sq. ft and consists of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The house is built and decorated in ‘mountain style’ with river stone, local slates and wood — an ode to Kangana's Himachali roots.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The classic-cottage style house with sloping roofs overlooking the breathtaking Himalayas costs a whopping Rs 30 crore.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Find Out More